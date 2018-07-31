Daily Star readers prefer to see hard news and perhaps, a feature story on the front page. Analysis is best consumed after a few flips of the page, and for opinion, keep turning and pour a second cup of coffee. This front page story announces that the ACA is in jeopardy. The reporter has interviewed a AU health policy “expert”, so this is certainly worth our attention. He says that if an unidentified political party doesn’t strengthen its congressional position, then the named GOP takes us back to some tough times. The article continues with a long Q&A. Tough questions? No, this is a “puff piece”. I scan down to find the opposing view that would classify the story as analysis. Alas not there, so it is 100% opinion. Message to the Star, you can publish this viewpoint all you want but identify it as your opinion. If you put this on the front page without any disclaimer, it’s a political "hit piece:.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
