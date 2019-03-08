With our water supply threatened by overpopulation and global warming and Lake Mead looking like a half-drained bathtub, comes the news that Rosemont Mine will be approved. The 75,000 trees and the beauty of the mountain will be destroyed. The precious water will be polluted despite the denials of the "experts." Look at water supplies around the country that have been/are being polluted by mines. And this is for a FOREIGN COUNTRY to sell copper to a FOREIGN COUNTRY.
Where is the outcry? Where are the mayors of Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Green Valley, senators, representatives, City Council, and Daily Star editors? We once marched against the Iraq war, and look what happened. As Shakespeare said, "What fools we mortals be!" Or Pogo: "We've met the enemy, and it is us."
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.