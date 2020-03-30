Letter: Where's the tests and test kits?
South Korea has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in a very aggressive way with very effective results. South Korea's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, is quoted: "Testing is central" to the outbreak response... "because that leads to early detection. It minimizes further spread. And it allows health authorities to quickly isolate and treat those found with the virus." Exactly!

So what is going on here locally, statewide, nationally re: testing? Close to nothing! Testing should be our number one priority to get a handle on how limited or widespread this pandemic is. Everyone should be tested and the results analyzed. Then we will have actionable data we can use to make critical decisions to move forward.

We need testing equipment and community-wide tests, stat! Why haven't test kits been provided on the scale that they are needed?

Pat Madea

Northwest side

