Letter: Where’s the vaccine?
(This is about me. I acknowledge all those who also struggle.) I read that a 100 year old woman at a local assisted living facility cannot get the vaccine. I began to cry. I’m 77 and I’ve been trying to get an appointment for two weeks. Since last March I’ve been fearful of the virus because I could get long term effects or die. So I have stayed home. All the outside activities that kept my spirits up are not possible. Yes, there’s Zoom, but where is the personal interaction?! No wonder us older folks are sliding into depression and illness. I’ve done my best to weather the drought, the election, January 6th, my mother’s death, and the struggles of my family. How long can I avoid the virus? Without my income, how would my family cope? Who’s responsible for the inadequate vaccine supply????

Patti Finfrock

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

