Letter: Where to now St Peter

One thing we can depend on from Joe Winfield, Melanie Barrett, and Joyce Jones-Ivey is their lack of diligence in the examination of essential facts and their open contempt for their fellow councilmembers. During the last election, they publicly endorsed two colossal failures. Winfield, the captain of this ship of fools, flip-flopped by retracting his statement that he wasn't going to endorse a candidate. He said that he couldn't remain silent about the two best candidates, one of which has a verified history to defund our local police department, and the other threatened to kill a co-worker. Jones-Ivey's endorsement said they would bring civility and collaboration to Oro Valley. What could be farther from the truth? If they had expended half the research on their endorsements as they did on the chief of police replacement, they would have uncovered one had threatened to kill one of his managers over a simple product disagreement and was summarily fired from his engineering position here in Oro Valley.
James Prunty
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
