Letter: Where will the water come from?

Re: the April 24 article "Big rental community planned near Tucson."

I hope the future residents of the proposed build-for-rent large developments plan on bringing their own water supply as there is no water to spare in southern Arizona - indeed, in all of Arizona.

We are constantly bombarded with news of the dire situation at Lakes Powell and Mead; how can these lakes provide water for even more people? Money, money, money - but money doesn't fill the lakes.

Marylee Peterson

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

