Letter: Where's Ducey These Days?
Despite all the indicators showing a significant ramp up in covid in AZ, Ducey has been silent about reinstating closures and masking mandates. Yes, they're not conducive to the short term financial health of AZ. But graphs of the effectiveness of the previous closure mandate exhibit the positive result with regard to the health of Arizonans in the big picture. How long will Ducey wait, knowing the spikes that are measured and rising, until he reinstates mandates for the greater good? Waiting until Trump concedes?

Ducey has remained silent during Trump's misguided challenge of AZ election results even though they're repudiated by colleague Katie Hobbs.

I thought governors were supposed to lead. Apparently Ducey believes the less 'leading' the better for his political life, a life far removed from the needs of Arizonans

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

