Letter: Where's Mutts?

I've been a subscriber for years and what you did recently to the comics/puzzle page has me outraged! I get news on-line or tv/radio and more timely than the paper can deliver it. So I kept up my subscription because I loved the puzzle/comics page.

It had two cross word puzzles that challenged me but I could do, & some great comics, the best being "Mutts"-

a subtle spiritual sweet political caring message in the form of a simple exchange between beloved pets. Now it has one puzzle that is too hard for me to do, few comics, one rude/not funny(crabgrass) and a few old no longer funny ones.

And why is the print for the tv section now so much smaller and hard to read?

Clearly you don't get who your subscribers are.

Saving $ ? Not this way. Sorry, I'm not resubscribing come Oct.

Jackie Weiss

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

