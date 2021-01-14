 Skip to main content
Letter: Where's the Blue line?
Mark Finchem was endorsed by the AZ Police Association. In light of his calls to overthrow the fair and legal election in AZ, and his participation in the Capitol insurrection, they should rescind their recommendation.

2 police officers are now dead, over 60 police officers injured, the capitol building broken into and defiled, government property stolen, legislators threatened and our democracy shaken.

What was Finchem doing when this happened? At the capitol, smiling at the assault. His association with the insurrectionist Oathkeepers and cultist Qanon should have been enough to prevent his election let alone the support of our first responders. Instead of taking responsibility for inciting this attempted coup, he whines about the loss of his twitter followers. And the lies don’t stop. Despite FBI reports to the contrary, he blames anitfa for his supporters` violence. He has vowed to continue to fight to overturn your votes.

Finchem spat on the blue line. We deserve better.

Tom Meconi

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

