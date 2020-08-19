Letter: Where's the Democrat praise of Ducey on evictions and health clubs

Governor Ducey is being sued by landlords for his orders on halting evictions of renters who cannot pay their rents because of Covid19. They claim his actions are unconstitutional. Ditto for heath club owners who sued Ducey. They won a partial victory, but will need to wait and see if they can meet the health requirements for opening. But I have NOT read a single letter praising Ducey for these actions, or his closing of bars and crowded venues. He has requested that everybody wear a mask and left local governments free to mandate mask wearing as Maricopa County and Pima County have done. Covid19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths are falling from their peak in June. Again, no thanks to Ducey from Democrats, just their usual hate for the guy. The state opened too soon causing a spike in cases and CDC guidelines were not totally followed, but many other states did the same. Give Governor Ducey some credit for at least correcting that! Stop the pathetic hate!
Al Ruiz
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
