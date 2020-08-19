You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where's the Democrat praise of Ducey on evictions and health clubs
View Comments

Letter: Where's the Democrat praise of Ducey on evictions and health clubs

Governor Ducey is being sued by landlords for his orders on halting evictions of renters who cannot pay their rents because of Covid19. They claim his actions are unconstitutional. Ditto for heath club owners who sued Ducey. They won a partial victory, but will need to wait and see if they can meet the health requirements for opening. But I have NOT read a single letter praising Ducey for these actions, or his closing of bars and crowded venues. He has requested that everybody wear a mask and left local governments free to mandate mask wearing as Maricopa County and Pima County have done. Covid19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths are falling from their peak in June. Again, no thanks to Ducey from Democrats, just their usual hate for the guy. The state opened too soon causing a spike in cases and CDC guidelines were not totally followed, but many other states did the same. Give Governor Ducey some credit for at least correcting that! Stop the pathetic hate!

Al Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: An uncaring world

A University of Arizona football player identified problems needing fixing and explained why he is not given proper credit for his football pr…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News