 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Which candidate is better on water issues, Hobbs or Lake?

  • Comments

I am a board-certified Environmental Scientist who collaborates on water issues with the UA, Pima County and Arizona mining companies. After reading a summary of the positions of Ms. Hobbs and Ms. Lake on steps that need to be taken to help mitigate Arizona's ongoing water shortages (1), I do not hesitate to support Ms. Hobbs for Governor. Republicans seem to believe that there will be some "magic bullet" to solve our water shortages, and Ms. Lake supports technologically unproven and financially unsound solutions including reverse osmosis water purification of water from the Sea of Cortez in Mexico, or importation of vast quantities of water from the US midwest. In contrast, Ms. Hobbs supports a rational and scientifically proven mix of recommendations including concrete steps to incentivize water conservation, which are spelled out in her excellent "Resilient Arizona Plan" on her website.(2) Considering that water is the lifeblood of our state, I do not hesitate to endorse Katie Hobbs to lead Arizona into a sustainable and healthy future.

People are also reading…

Charles Stack

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News