Letter: Which candidate is better on water issues, Hobbs or Lake?

I am a board-certified Environmental Scientist who collaborates on water issues with the UA, Pima County and Arizona mining companies. After reading a summary of the positions of Ms. Hobbs and Ms. Lake on steps that need to be taken to help mitigate Arizona's ongoing water shortages (1), I do not hesitate to support Ms. Hobbs for Governor. Republicans seem to believe that there will be some "magic bullet" to solve our water shortages, and Ms. Lake supports technologically unproven and financially unsound solutions including reverse osmosis water purification of water from the Sea of Cortez in Mexico, or importation of vast quantities of water from the US midwest. In contrast, Ms. Hobbs supports a rational and scientifically proven mix of recommendations including concrete steps to incentivize water conservation, which are spelled out in her excellent "Resilient Arizona Plan" on her website.(2) Considering that water is the lifeblood of our state, I do not hesitate to endorse Katie Hobbs to lead Arizona into a sustainable and healthy future.