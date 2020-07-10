Letter: Which method of COVID-19 test works better?

So I had a health care professional stick a long swab up further into my nostril than I would have on my own, only hurt a moment not really that bad. But is that method more effective/efficacious than what my friend experienced. She went through a "Arizona surge CVS weekend drive-through' where she was handed a q-tip and told to twirl it around in her upper nostril. This she did - but certainly not to a point of discomfort - who would? Both of us scored negative but was hers as accurate as mine? Mine took two days for results, hers took three hours. Does anyone know the level of accuracy between the two?
Michael Judd
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!