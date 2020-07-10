Letter: Which method of COVID-19 test works better?
View Comments

Letter: Which method of COVID-19 test works better?

So I had a health care professional stick a long swab up further into my nostril than I would have on my own, only hurt a moment not really that bad. But is that method more effective/efficacious than what my friend experienced. She went through a "Arizona surge CVS weekend drive-through' where she was handed a q-tip and told to twirl it around in her upper nostril. This she did - but certainly not to a point of discomfort - who would? Both of us scored negative but was hers as accurate as mine? Mine took two days for results, hers took three hours. Does anyone know the level of accuracy between the two?

Michael Judd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News