In their letter of Nov. 14 to the Star, Steve and Diane Uhl underscored the importance of the phrase "The way to be happy is to make others so." True as those words are, one critical element is missing from the saying: the importance of nurturing ourselves so that we can do for others. Many examples of this dual concept come to mind-- from the sage words of Hillel roughly 2000 years ago "If I am not for myself, who shall be for me? If am only for myself , what am I?" to today's flight attendant who reminds us to put on our own oxygen masks in case of emergency before we help others put on theirs.
The sweet scent of the holiday season is in the air. How important it is to take care of ourselves during this very busy time in whatever way repairs and revitalizes--a relaxing walk in Sabino Canyon, watching a corny movie, sharing confidences with a good friend over a cup of tea.
The possibilities are infinite.
The hard part is to strike a balance between doing for ourselves and doing for others. It's up to each person to wrestle with that delicate dilemma and make a decision that feels right.
Barbara Russek
North side
