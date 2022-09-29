Letter: Whisky is for drinking. Water is for fighting!

Water is a lot like air: You don't pay much attention to it until it's not there and there's nothing about the future of Tucson that dosen't involve water. Our water laws are 100 years old with competing rights for states, tribes and farms all vying for a shrinking supply. The states failed to pass a plan so negotiations are now in the hands of the federal government. We need a smart and knowledgeable advocate if we're going to protect our water rights. Only one candidate in CD6 running for congress has the knowledge and experience to do that: Kristen Engle. Her opponent derisively calls her an environmental lawyer & professor. He seem to know that half of environmental law is water law. Kristen has been on the natural resource committees in both the State House & Senate since 2017 helping pass bipartisan legislation to protect our water. She knows the laws, players and where the bodies are buried.