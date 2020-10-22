 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: White vs Black
View Comments

Letter: White vs Black

I am curious that in your Oct. 7th edition, you wrote "A white police officer has been charged in the fatal killing of a Black man......". Why is "Black" capitalized and not "white"? Is a person of color more important to the world than a white police officer? Since when do adjectives describing someone of any color or race need to be capitalized? "Black' in the above sentence is an adjecitve, so is "white". They should be treated the same, or better yet,, do not include those adjectives at all. The article should say, " A police officer has been charged in the the fatal killing of a person....." No race, No color. No sex. The media is instigating trouble and right now our country does not need more trouble. Barb McElroy

Barbara McElroy

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News