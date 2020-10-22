Letter: White vs Black

I am curious that in your Oct. 7th edition, you wrote "A white police officer has been charged in the fatal killing of a Black man......". Why is "Black" capitalized and not "white"? Is a person of color more important to the world than a white police officer? Since when do adjectives describing someone of any color or race need to be capitalized? "Black' in the above sentence is an adjecitve, so is "white". They should be treated the same, or better yet,, do not include those adjectives at all. The article should say, " A police officer has been charged in the the fatal killing of a person....." No race, No color. No sex. The media is instigating trouble and right now our country does not need more trouble. Barb McElroy
Barbara McElroy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
