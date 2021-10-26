 Skip to main content
Letter: Who are the caregivers?
Letter: Who are the caregivers?

Recently I scheduled and received my flu shot via TMCOne at the Tucson Medical Center. While waiting in the drive through line for my shot, I asked the staff person how I could get my COVID booster shot. Without missing a beat she said, "I will schedule you for one tomorrow and you will receive an email confirming your time." Like clockwork, a few hours later, I received the email with my time and day for my appointment---the very next day! Now I read that some local police, sheriff's department staff and firefighters, often calling themselves "caregivers" do not want to be vaccinated.

I ask you-----who are the real caregivers?

Fran McNeely

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

