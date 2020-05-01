Letter: Who are the heroes?

Who are the heroes getting us through this pandemic?
Walk into a grocery store of any type, walk into a pharmacy, go to any hospital, drive through any restaurant still operating. These are the "essential" stores still open. The employees at all of them are predominantly women. The people we now rely on as essential are more women than men.
They are heroes keeping us going. They are the sheroes.
John Yoakum
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!