Letter: Who Are We?

All 3 articles on Nov. 19th's front page hit me. First was "Robbins gets a pay bump...". OMG. IF Robbins meets his goals, he will get a $75,000 bonus for doing the job he was hired to do for 3/4 of a million dollar salary. Shouldn't we expect him to meet his goals? What if he doesn't, is $75,000 removed from his salary?

Next was the eye opening story about the early days of racial integration in our schools, told by Ruby Bridges, one of the first, who, as an innocent 6 year old was escorted by U.S. Marshals to first grade every day to her Louisiana school, to sit alone in class. Ruby, now an activist, spoke at Palo Verde High. We've changed for the better, but not done yet.

The third was the heinous murder of a non-verbal 37 year old guy on a sidewalk in midtown, tragically bludgeoned to death by a 13 year old with a baseball bat.

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
