Re: the Nov. 25 article "County voters really don't care much about roads."
Debates about why voters rejected road bonds have perhaps obscured a larger truth: Where is the corporate responsibility for those receiving lavish incentives at public expense while intensively using community infrastructure?
If more jobs and modest uptick in wages meaningfully “trickled down” into revenue for public essentials, why is the individual taxpayer constantly called upon for additional funding? For most individuals, a minor income improvement is a net negative with increasing fees, sales taxes, property taxes, escalating health care, education, utilities and housing costs. Are corporations even taxed on these massive benefits like an individual would be? Do public representatives approving corporate incentives receive campaign funding in exchange?
A report itemizing the corporate incentives for county and state in the last 5 years would be astounding. If this largess was positive for the community, then why is education funding abysmal, why crumbling roads, parks neglected, increasing homelessness, decrease in public services?
Larger questions need accountability.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.