As a long time resident of the westside and a former president of the Menlo Park neighborhood association, I care deeply about my neighbors and our neighborhood.

Nothing is more important to our safety and quality of life than the individual who serves as the Ward 1 Councilmember. They make decisions that affect our daily lives.

Right now there are two people running for this office, Lane Santa Cruz and Miguel Ortega, and my neighbors have been asking me who I support and why.

I have experience with both of these candidates having worked together with them for many years as council aide colleagues.

I can say that based on my personal experience, I unreservedly and without question am supporting Lane Santa Cruz for re-election as Ward 1 Councilmember.

Lane is also supported by Karin Uhlich, a former Tucson Councilmember and Ms. Uhlich was Miguel's boss for years. I wonder why does Ms. Uhlich support Lane and not her former employee?

Mac Hudson

West side