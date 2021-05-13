Letter: Who can fire Jim O’Connor?

When will our elected representatives start policing each other when they lie and misinform? I’m referring of course to Arizona Corporation Commission’s Jim O’Connor and his false statements regarding Covid vaccines. Really Jim?! It turns us into potted plants?! Our elected officials are slow to respond to these harmful and ridiculous statements. Where is the backlash? A lie is not free speech. This is Arizona. We deserve better.
Pati Stein
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.