A language-phobe (major and teacher), I mark errors in print and email writers corrections, as does the IRS, which notifies me when I err on my tax return — because we care. I accept that others don't, but I reject “who cares” as the criterion for observing convention, the basis for sharing meaning. The difference between “comprising” and “composed of” seems trivial to some, just as paying a total of 27.95 on a 16.99 (8 percent tax) pack of batteries seems to others. Yet others may dump 212-degree water into the baby's bath: who cares that water boils at 389? Surely some people do not care that 1,072,048 pounds of fentanyl passes through ports of entry every eight minutes and justifies separating children from parents and erecting a big beautiful wall on America's southern border. And, if I don't care that every vote counts, is it okay that I discard your undocumented ballot? Trust and communication depend on standards of fact, meaning, justice—and caring.
Eudene Lupino
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.