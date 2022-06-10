 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who Destroyed AZ Public Education

On May 23, 2022, I was reading the book, School House Burning: Public Education and the Assault on American Democracy, by Derek Black. On p. 237, he writes, "In 2018, the Koch brother network's three-day annual summit identified education as their main priority and named Arizona as ground zero in the effort to privatize education."

On May 24, 2022, a Star headline said it all: Arizona near bottom for student spending. Mission accomplished for the Koch brother network. Followers of the ultra-conservative Kansas billionaires have successfully invested in Arizona state politics to the dire detriment of Arizona students and teachers.

The most important question we as voters must ask any candidate for state office in Fall 2022: Do you support restoring monies to our public schools? Forget the D or the R--vote for the person who recognizes that quality public education in Arizona must not be destroyed by out-side influences. We must take our future back.

Ruth Beeker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

