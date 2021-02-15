 Skip to main content
Letter: Who did it?
Did Donald Trump yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on January 6? Did he incite his gang of worshipers to walk with him to the Capitol and “fight like hell!” Did Trump’s strategy work ungodly well? For hours that afternoon, his bunch of militants took over the US Congress. This group of extremists came prepared with armaments and munitions for a violent, deadly battle.

A local politico that callously tosses truth around like beach balls, AZ House Member Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, represented us at the looting of the Capitol. Illicitly standing inside the breached police security barricades, Marvelous Mark was there broadcasting, up close and personal, eyewitness opinions and photos of the mob’s riotous invasion. Finchem must have been immensely proud.

A month earlier, Trump’s campaign paid politician Finchem $6,000 to hold a “sham” legislative hearing in Phoenix to investigate alleged voter fraud in AZ. It was a PR failure. The FBI is investigating.

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke

