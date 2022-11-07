 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who do you believe?

With the election quickly coming up shortly, everyone is subjected to as many political commercials as TV programs to watch. With every commercial, it seems like it is easier to judge the commercial by the claims and tones in the presentation by the candidate. Do you wonder how well the candidate will perform based on the way they present themselves in the commercial? We need the best people to represent our needs, not the desires of the various political factions which never seem to understand the problems and costs of living day to day. Like everyone else, it is easy to worry about social security but all the projections show that it will run out of money, so the real question is whether anyone has a solution that doesn't rely on a raising taxes.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

