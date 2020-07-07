Letter: Who Do You Call ?
Letter: Who Do You Call ?

My heart is pounding, my ears ringing, my soul suffering.

Finally, I forced myself to watch the most brutal, dismaying video I have ever seen. It's posted online in this newspaper and takes place in Tucson, real life.

What I heard and witnessed from the TPD body camera was horrifying.

I froze in disbelief at the policemen's lack of humanity, their barbaric shouts echoing over the wailing grandmother's pleas not to kill her grandson, while he screamed and moaned for mercy.

Police serve to protect, not brutalize and kill us.

The grandmother had only dialed 911 for help.

The killing of George Floyd spawned fresh fury world wide into Black Lives Matter, not so the TPD cover up of Mr Ingram Lopez' death in custody.

After years of racial discrimination, the Latinx population may finally strengthen their platform. They will be the largest non white group voting this November.

Susana Manzana

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

