It was telling me that in her recent quest opinion Senator Justine Wadsack bragged about her role in obtaining a small annual several hundred-dollar rebate for poor and working families, while at the same time she pushed through three hundred million dollars of taxpayer money this year to go to wealthy Arizonans, so they can send their children to private and church school, which the other families cannot afford. Instead of pushing for emergency spending action to provide crisis mental health and housing for homeless veteran Arizonans. she demanded that they be arrested and forced to move away. Even after being confronted by her own meeting records, she did not tell the truth about her ongoing contact with big company lobbyists during the sessions. Who does she really represent?