Val Romero's letter, published 2/7/23, states that "the $25,000 to hire a consultant would not come from taxpayer money." "this money is...funded thru incentives,similar to credit card rewards". Those incentives/rewards were generated by spending taxpayer funds. Therefore, that is taxpayer money. As a credit card user, the rewards I earn are generated by the funds I expend. The rewards are mine. Who in their right mind would think those rewards don't belong to the credit card holder? Is not the taxpayer the indirect holder of TUSD's credit cards/debt? I prefer to use twisted logic in jokes, not in reality.