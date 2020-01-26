Letter: Who Gets a Free Ride?

Re: the Jan. 21 Greg Hansen column “Crooked Tree among local courses still facing uncertain times ahead.”
Golf seems to be the local punching bag with another negative article this time by Greg Hansen. As a realtor I can tell you that golf is one of the attractions that brings people to Tucson for visiting and for permanent moves. Why is it that golf is the only public recreational activity that has to be fully paid for by users? Do the bike trails/walking paths pay for themselves? NO. Do the swimming pools pay for themselves? NO. Do the parks pay for themselves? NO. Will all these new wonderful soccer fields pay for themselves. NO. And don't talk about Enterprise funds; that is simply another way to tax and that money could be used to support other recreational activities. Tucson and the surrounding area offer a wonderful array of recreational options. All of these should be supported. The costs of building and maintaining all these options should be fully reported. NOT JUST GOLF!
Jeannette Studer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.