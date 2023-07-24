On 7/13 Loyal Johnson railed against equal opportunity saying Democrats want “equal income, equal housing, and equal retirement income, regardless of desire, ability, drive, or experience”. He claims equal it leads to mediocrity and the dumbing down of education. He ends by saying we should fix the school system by “educating students to their maximum capacity." This is already the goal of Arizona public schools. I suggest he is just “owning the libs” because on 7/3 Johnson blamed Jill Biden for the failure of our schools. This is absurd since she has no authority over school systems.