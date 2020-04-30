Letter: Who is the "Fake"?
Letter: Who is the "Fake"?

Kelli Ward doubts that those are real ICU nurses silently protesting the carefully staged demonstrations against safe public health policies. She is suspicious because they are "sporting the same outfits." If she had ever been in a hospital, she'd know those those "outfits" are the scrub suits that real health care professionals "sport" in real emergency rooms. "EVEN IF" (her phrase, her all caps) this chronic Republican politician is herself an MD, as she claims, her true profession is practicing demagoguery and concocting conspiracy theories. Ward calls the nurses "actors playing parts" and tags her tweet #Propaganda#FakeOutrage. It's pretty clear who is really doing the posturing, whose demonstrators are scripted, and whose outrage is fake. Covid 19 hasn't made me sick yet, but Kelli Ward certainly has. I guess I should have taken hydroxychloroquine--or drunk the Kool Ade.

Andrew Browning

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

