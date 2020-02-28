Letter: Who is the hypocrite?

Re: the Feb. 25 letter "Listen to Jesus, not Catholic dogma."
I question the value or reason for publishing this letter in which the writer labels ALL Catholics faithful to the teachings of their church "hypocrites." That is, of course unless the Star, like most media, wishes to express their own position through this proxy. I have yet to see any similar letters rebuking other religions or admonishing their followers. Most likely because that would smack of racism, bigotry or anti-Semitism. Protections not afforded Christian faiths. Although he confesses to being a graduate of a Jesuit university, this person obviously skipped more than one theology class, particularly the one dealing with the mystery of "transubstantiation." Seems to me if a person truly holds the beliefs of this writer, 4 years attendance at a Catholic university is the true definition of hypocrisy. The pot should never call the kettle black.
Tom Hansen
North side
