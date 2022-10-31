 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who lives at the airport?

  • Comments

When I read that Tucson got less than average rainfall during this summer's monsoon, that seemed wrong. I got a lot! Of course, rainfall amounts vary widely across our area. Still, as comedian George Carlin quipped about the weather, no one he knows lives at the airport.

I suggest that, if the Star hasn't already considered it, they publish two rainfall amounts: the official one at the airport and a second that averages a number of predetermined locations around town -- places that usually get more rain, closer to the Catalinas, as well as ones that are typically drier. That could give us all a better feel of what happened to the average Tucsonan.

Jerry Peek

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News