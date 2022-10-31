Letter: Who lives at the airport?

When I read that Tucson got less than average rainfall during this summer's monsoon, that seemed wrong. I got a lot! Of course, rainfall amounts vary widely across our area. Still, as comedian George Carlin quipped about the weather, no one he knows lives at the airport.

I suggest that, if the Star hasn't already considered it, they publish two rainfall amounts: the official one at the airport and a second that averages a number of predetermined locations around town -- places that usually get more rain, closer to the Catalinas, as well as ones that are typically drier. That could give us all a better feel of what happened to the average Tucsonan.