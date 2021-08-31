 Skip to main content
Letter: who me....?
Letter: who me....?

Were I still employing people I would have required masking, then vaccinations when available, to continue being employed with me. I would have explained Covid is not a passive virus; it's out there actively seeking victims. You don't have to go looking for it; it'll come you soon enough. Because it is extremely aggressive, your social contract--do unto others, etc--and by it, your responsibility to others, is very binding and high. Now, if you cannot be responsible to and for others, then quite likely you can't be responsible to me and your colleagues. Further, if you cannot see and weigh the facets of being vaccinated with drugs designed for this Covid, their high statistical effectiveness and statistical absence of side effects, and you prefer deliberately misleading gossip from social media, then you haven't enough intelligence nor judgement to be trusted to do what you are employed to do. So, comply, resign, or be fired.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

