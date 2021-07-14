 Skip to main content
Letter: Who needs enlightened?
Letter: Who needs enlightened?

Re: the July 12 letter "A primer for letter writers."

The letter "A Primer for Letter Writers" intended to enlighten left-leaning Star contributors, by smugly listing six core beliefs of conservatives. No. 3 on the list is not factual - America was not one of the first countries to eradicate slavery. Britain, Mexico, Colonial Haiti and others beat us to it. (No mention of America's' discrimination and "less than" treatment of descendants of slavery that continues to this day). #6 on the list was truly amazing - "We follow the science". (This put forth to delegitimize those identifying as transgender, who do not deny their birth gender). If conservatives follow the science, why do so many dismiss the science surrounding Covid-19? Trump, many of his followers and many elected Republicans continue to deny, downplay and put forth lies about the virus, vaccines, and even mask-wearing. Had science been followed, far fewer than 620K would have died. And let's not forget climate change denial. Following the science? Please do!

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

