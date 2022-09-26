Letter: Who pays attention ?

After the second Sunday of the witless and unwelcome changes to the newspaper, the vulture capitalists who own the Daily Star are copying the state legislature's attitude towards Tucson and voters, their constituents, mind you, saying screw you: The newspaper--and the state--are not about you, but about our power and profit. Don't like it, don't buy it. (Don't like the way we power and punish, move to another state.) We are your betters, your rulers, you peons...... Even though an adjustment here and there would increase acceptance, that would mean we listen to customers/constituents; not in your lifetime......