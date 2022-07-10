Letter: Who really wants to indoctrinate?

I too was struck by the outrageous claims put forth by Republican candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction in the voter education guide . Accusations of student indoctrination with "liberal propaganda", brainwashing, CRT, woke agendas and other total nonsense were in the bios of each Republican candidate. Typical right wing anti-public school garbage. It's amazing that highly educated people would stoop to this. These people are anti-public education, and want our tax dollars taken from public schools and awarded to schools where students really will be indoctrinated - in right wing ideology and revisionist history. Two words for this anti-public education, anti-teacher effort - beyond disgusting. Do not vote for those who work to erode our public schools! Interesting to note, the voter guide was put out by Citizens Clean Election Commission - the very name falsely implying that past elections were somehow not legitimate.