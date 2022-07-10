 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who really wants to indoctrinate?

  • Comments

Many thanks to Heather Mace for her opinion piece "Brainwashing claims are distracting from school funding issues".

I too was struck by the outrageous claims put forth by Republican candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction in the voter education guide . Accusations of student indoctrination with "liberal propaganda", brainwashing, CRT, woke agendas and other total nonsense were in the bios of each Republican candidate. Typical right wing anti-public school garbage. It's amazing that highly educated people would stoop to this. These people are anti-public education, and want our tax dollars taken from public schools and awarded to schools where students really will be indoctrinated - in right wing ideology and revisionist history. Two words for this anti-public education, anti-teacher effort - beyond disgusting. Do not vote for those who work to erode our public schools! Interesting to note, the voter guide was put out by Citizens Clean Election Commission - the very name falsely implying that past elections were somehow not legitimate.

Deb Klumpp

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Border Wall

Lots of Far Right Wingnut Candidates talking about continuing the building of the " Border Wall" .

Letter: Gubernatorial "groomer"?

Reading about Kari Lake's Drag Queen Dilemma was most entertaining. According to the article "Lake sends desist letter to Phoenix drag queen",…

Letter: Pro Trump

My wife an I have watched every minute of the January 6th select committee hearings explaining the numerous schemes on how trump tried to over…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News