Letter: Who said Covid was over?

Vaccination doesn't prevent you from getting COVID. Only you can do that. Congress funded the vaccine to help keep you from dying from it, but it is everyone's responsibility to use whatever precautions necessary to avoid getting it in the first place. You said you had contracted it FOUR times! It definitely hasn't left the state of AZ and has been wherever I have traveled. Getting it is inevitable, like a cold or the flu, but possible exposures can be avoided. Continued booster shots and masking in public places, at airports and on planes has helped me avoid it. I am sorry for your loss of taste and smell, two of our most pleasurable senses. Treatments and research are needed for so many devastating illnesses and will always need more funding. I hope that they will find a cure for Breast Cancer, ALS, Alzheimer's, Pancreatic Cancer, your Long Covid and so many more as well.