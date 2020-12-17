Letter: Who Said Teachers Weren't Valuable

An article in this morning's (Dec. 15) Star told of the significant increased failure rate of students in TUSD since the Corona Virus quarantine took effect. Perhaps those who think that teachers are expendable will take another look at the efficacy of the classroom teacher now. Let's face it, the effective classroom teacher isn't just an instructor but a confidant, a counselor, and a role model, in addition to parceling out knowledge.
Count teachers among your blessings; if you doubt this, ask those who are struggling to teach their youngsters at home.
Kenneth Wright
East side
