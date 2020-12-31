Letter: Who says teaching aren’t working?

It amazes me how uninformed some of your angry readers are. The person who wrote that teachers don’t deserve to be earlier recipients of the COVID vaccine is clueless about what teachers are doing. To say that they are not working is laughable. Who does he think is completely revising curriculum, lesson plans, and dealing with technology issues while teaching both hybrid and online learners at the same time? Who does he think is working harder than ever to keep kids from failing, being overwhelmed by social isolation, and trying to build relationships through a computer screen? They do this every day while always wondering which student sitting in front of them is going to expose them to the virus. It seems that most people know how important it is to get everyone back in the classroom. One way to do that is to make sure the teachers can actually be safe from the virus.
Michael Urbanski
Northwest side
