According to TEP they generated 8,974,000 tons of carbon during 2021. Using a conservative socio-economic cost estimate of $150/ton, that results in $1.346 Billion of climate related damages to our community each year. And TEP has increased their use of natural gas to generate electricity (Gila River Power Plant) whose upstream fugitive CH4 methane emissions are even more damaging than CO2 (coal).
Those heat trapping emissions cause higher temperatures, drought, wildfires, catastrophic weather events, damage to personal and public property, downed telephone poles, exacerbate health costs, increase the need for community cooling centers and electricity usage/costs which insidiously increase TEP revenues.
These costs can be avoided by accelerating retirement of fossil fueled generation, replacement with Solar & Energy Storage/Microgrids, funded by Federal EPA/IRA funds.
Shouldn’t For Profit TEP/Canadian Fortis shareholders, not taxpayers, pay for the AVOIDABLE damages?
Terry Finefrock
Foothills
