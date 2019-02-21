Re: the Feb. 16 column "Monastery- turned-sanctuary truly extraordinary."
I haven't read a word of the documents or legislation or whatever defines our "immigration policies." I'm sure few people have. Apparently cartoonist David Fitzsimmons has by stating recently that "where thousands of human beings have died in our deserts because of our inhumane immigration policies."
Inhumane immigration policies causing deaths in the desert? Really? I find it hard to believe that any provisions or requirements or directives of those policies force people to cross our borders illegally in order to risk their lives trekking through the desert in search of a better way of life. If anything beyond "hope" and avoiding legal ports of entry "forces" people to risk their lives are the political views or monetary gains of people who have no risk at all and virtually no need to face the predictable consequences. And no cartoonist is likely to contribute to the solution of the "crisis."
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.