Letter: Who was That Masked-Man?

Cars have a small front seat compartment known properly as a “glove box.” Motorists keep road maps, important auto papers and napkins/paper straws in this area. Usually there are NO gloves or mittens in the glove box! Now that “face coverings” are mandatory/required in Tucson and Pima County, when entering ANY building, our glove boxes can be called mask boxes!
Nine times out of ten when approaching a building or destination, I often find my face mask less.
Forgetful? Careless? Don’t care? Maybe my staying home is the safest and smartest thing for me to do, today and tomorrow? If I was a bear, I would crawl into my cave and hibernate, until this thing blows over.
Kenneth Unwin
East side
