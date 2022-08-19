 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who Will Certify November Election?

In Arizona, four officials must certify final election results, the Governor, the Attorney General, the Secretary of State and the Chief Justice. If Gov. Ducey and Attorney General Brnovich hope to have a future within the Republican cult, will they certify the November 2022 election if Democratic candidates win? If the cult GOP candidates win this round for any of those three offices, Gov., Sec. State, or AG, they will almost certainly refuse to certify any Democratic wins in 2024, e.g., President. This may be Arizona’s last chance at a free and fair election; or maybe 2020 was.

Hollace Lyon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

