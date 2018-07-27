Re: the July 26 article "TUSD interested in schooling detained migrant kids."
TUSD pleads poverty when it comes to pay teachers. However they willingly take on an expense that is not a primary objective of the TUSD. The paramount mission of TUSD is to give a wonderful education to our existing student body. Decisions like these sheds light on why in Tucson the students are so poorly educated. Remember this at election time!
Andy McKnight
Midtown
