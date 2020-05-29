Letter: Who you are really voting for

Fool me once.....
It appears Mark Kelly has taken a page from Kirsten Sinema’s playbook. If you recall Sinema’s ads focused on her “independent” style that would be good for “all Arizonans.” However, her voting record is quite the opposite. She doesn’t vote the interests of Arizona; she votes as she is directed to by the Democratic leadership and Mark Kelly will do the same. There is no place in the Democratic Party for Independent thinking much less independent voting. Kelly is very clever to hide his party affiliation in his ads and I’m sure, as I was with Sinema’s ads, voters will be fooled into voting for an “Independent Senator” for Arizona. Don’t be fooled, a vote for Mark Kelly is a vote for Chuck and Nancy.
Robert Guth
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
