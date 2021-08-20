 Skip to main content
Letter: Whodoesn't like ice cream?
Letter: Whodoesn't like ice cream?

Letter writers to the Editor ought to consider being less critical of Governor Death. After all, how can we be so harsh in our judgment of Ducey when he demonstrated a talent few have: he went bankrupt owning Cold Stone Creamery. If you wonder how much business acumen that took, ask yourself "Who doesn't like ice cream?" This talent got him elected governor. Perhaps he believes that denying mask and vaccine mandates will promote him to even higher office. Perhaps, too, the goal is a different kind of voter suppression: dead people don't vote. If we don't remember, it could work!

barbara Cohen Benjamin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

