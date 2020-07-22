Letter: Who'll Monitor UA Students After School at Bars?

Administrators at the University of Arizona are working on plans to make classrooms and labs safe should they go ahead with plans for in-session classes.
That's good if indeed safe conditions can be achieved. But, who will monitor students at dorms, fraternities, sororities and at off-campus socializing?
"Students will be students" and many of them will want to drink and party on at bars and clubs! We've seen a skyrocketing of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, believed to be largely driven by younger people who thought they were invincible. No masks or social distancing was practiced on many occasions. Party-goers could have gotten infected by the virus themselves and passed it on to a friend, relative or a cashier at a store.
So planning for the students' activities will have to be considered on a 24/7 basis.
Frank Sotomayor
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
