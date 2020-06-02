Letter: Whom is Ducey listening to?

Ducey claimed he was acting at the request of local leaders for his state-wide curfew ( Sonoita? Really?.) The Tucson mayor and police chief and the Phoenix mayor say they found out on Twitter. Ptak, Ducey’s spokesperson said, more than once, that the governor had “absolutely heard,” that this was necessary state-wide. Whom is he listening to? We deserve a clear answer to this.
Ptak’s explanations make no sense...they are blather.
If Ducey plans a future Senate run he must be clearer and more honest than this. I don’t think Holbrook or Yuma needs such ham-fisted control. It’s downright creepy and reminds me of Putin and Dutarte.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
