Letter: Who's a Charity?

Here on Arizona Gives Day it seems proper to thank the Daily Star for its extensive coverage of local charities, especially those that qualify for the state income tax credit. Faced with the bewildering array of mostly unknown entities, I have to wonder, though, what criteria are used to determine who is worthy of what is, in effect, a state subsidy.
This is not academic; for example, a Tucson treasure like the Botanical Gardens suddenly finds itself in a possibly terminal cash shortage, but as a "cultural" charity finds no favor with the state. Likewise, critically important and nationally acclaimed animal welfare charities like Cascabel's Parrot Oasis must fend for themselves, as must the Humane Society.
Considering that church tithing, even to a ruthless cult, is IRS-deductible, I do not think that the charitable deduction (much less credits) can withstand Constitutional scrutiny. Not that I want them to stop!
Christian Hansen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!