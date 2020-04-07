Letter: Who's a Charity?
View Comments

Letter: Who's a Charity?

Here on Arizona Gives Day it seems proper to thank the Daily Star for its extensive coverage of local charities, especially those that qualify for the state income tax credit. Faced with the bewildering array of mostly unknown entities, I have to wonder, though, what criteria are used to determine who is worthy of what is, in effect, a state subsidy.

This is not academic; for example, a Tucson treasure like the Botanical Gardens suddenly finds itself in a possibly terminal cash shortage, but as a "cultural" charity finds no favor with the state. Likewise, critically important and nationally acclaimed animal welfare charities like Cascabel's Parrot Oasis must fend for themselves, as must the Humane Society.

Considering that church tithing, even to a ruthless cult, is IRS-deductible, I do not think that the charitable deduction (much less credits) can withstand Constitutional scrutiny. Not that I want them to stop!

Christian Hansen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News